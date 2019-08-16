MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $124,433.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $124,433.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00270060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.01338576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00095585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.