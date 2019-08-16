Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 31.3% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $363,025.00 and $155,523.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00901279 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003510 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.