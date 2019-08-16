Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 3,607,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.