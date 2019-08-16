Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,978. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

