Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells $1,474,400.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,808,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMSI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 324,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.