Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $904,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.32.

Shares of JPM opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

