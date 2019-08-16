Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Update

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,462,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 8,942,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Longbow Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 222,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.22. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

