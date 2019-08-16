Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,636,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 1,884,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,843. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 346,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,300,000 after acquiring an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

