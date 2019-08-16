Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $39,962.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $355,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,955 shares of company stock worth $118,890. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.