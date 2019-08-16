MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MOFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 28,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,761. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $82,175.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

