Milestone Group Inc. Purchases 689 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Milestone Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

