Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Miller Industries news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore H. Ashford III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,245 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 29,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Miller Industries has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $35.26.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.35 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

