Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 3.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,088,272,000 after buying an additional 334,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,258,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,188,000 after buying an additional 206,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 128,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,720. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

