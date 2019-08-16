Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 93,285 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,285 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 4.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BorgWarner worth $34,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,862,000 after acquiring an additional 198,641 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,341,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 317,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879,547 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 746,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,208. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.