Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 22232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.04.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.