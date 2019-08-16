Mithril Ore (MORE) Reaches Market Cap of $231,069.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $231,069.00 and approximately $512.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for approximately $18.12 or 0.00178659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00351164 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

