MOAC Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $11,743.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MOAC has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

About MOAC

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

