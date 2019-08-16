Mod Resources (ASX:MOD) Trading Down 2.4%

Mod Resources Ltd (ASX:MOD) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 1,305,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.42. The company has a market cap of $117.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.39.

In related news, insider Julian Hanna 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. Also, insider Steve McGhee 135,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th.

Mod Resources Company Profile

MOD Resources Limited engages in the exploration of copper and silver in Botswana. It also explores for gold in New Zealand. The company owns a 70% interest in the T3 project, which includes 18 licenses covering an area of approximately 8,002 square kilometers located in the Kalahari Copper Belt; and a 100% interest in the Mahumo project consisting of 8 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,516 square kilometers located in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.

