Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 4,326 Shares

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $112,995.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,250.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Model N stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 586,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $838.68 million, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 402,691 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,033,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,676,000 after buying an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 255,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,189,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Model N by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

