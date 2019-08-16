Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.89

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.89 and last traded at $109.71, with a volume of 6535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $172,158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,056,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,682,000 after buying an additional 513,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

