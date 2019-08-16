Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 93,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,956. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

