Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.14 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of MOH traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $138.23. 7,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,657. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $868,556. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

