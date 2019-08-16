Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in SEA by 14,283.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

SE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 197,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,499. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. Equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

