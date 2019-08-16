Mondrian Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Worldpay by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worldpay by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Worldpay by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worldpay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 during midday trading on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

