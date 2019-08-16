Mondrian Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 1,052,071 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,985,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,115,000 after buying an additional 320,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 5,407,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

