Mondrian Capital Management LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Avalara accounts for 2.3% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avalara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalara by 272.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,870,468 shares of company stock valued at $618,374,420. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.11. 81,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.59. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

