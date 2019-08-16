Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $72,164.00 and $243.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,108,956 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

