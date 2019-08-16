Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $63.50 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,444 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $63,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 175,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 116,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 497,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,778. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.