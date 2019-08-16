Mooncoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $372.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00723524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,919,748,233 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.