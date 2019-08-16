Moreno Evelyn V Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.68. 5,937,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,639,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.99. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

