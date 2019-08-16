Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.25. 74,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,580. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $184.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $354.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

