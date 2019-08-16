MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 6,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.