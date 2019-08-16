M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Insider Acquires $26,940.24 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MTB traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $147.52. 727,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,154. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,839,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

