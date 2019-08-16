Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 326,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

