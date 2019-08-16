Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 6,290 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $6,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MOD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

