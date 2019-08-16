Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,613,000 after buying an additional 692,098 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 609,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 356,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,171,000 after purchasing an additional 317,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 145,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $99.99 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $118.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

