Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5,004.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 161,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $93.33 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $92.32 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

