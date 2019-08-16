Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $2,826,444.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,936 shares of company stock worth $4,348,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

