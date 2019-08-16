MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. MVL has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $117,502.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.48 or 0.04680910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,649,476,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, CoinBene, UEX, Cryptology and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

