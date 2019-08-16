Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt Purchases 10,000 Shares

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at $348,910.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. 138,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,761,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $39.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,215 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,103,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,289,000 after acquiring an additional 664,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

