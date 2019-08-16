Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Position Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Mylan comprises approximately 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.09% of Mylan worth $401,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 107.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 271.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $18.48. 279,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,761,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,152. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

