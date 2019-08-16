Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.35, 2,055,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,127,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,473,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 479,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 41,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

