NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,542. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 10,113.15%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

