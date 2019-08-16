National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$24.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB raised Hydro One from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.39.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$23.83 on Monday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$18.95 and a 52 week high of C$24.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a PE ratio of -101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently -396.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

