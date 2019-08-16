National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe Sells 900 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.86. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,203. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

