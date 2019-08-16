National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,512,600 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 1,415,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $77,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,511,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $881,885 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,407. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.