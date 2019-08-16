National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Invests $839,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 41,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $495.80. 27,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,384. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $13,552,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

