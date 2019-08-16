National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Raised to Positive at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Griffin Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

