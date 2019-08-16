National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised National-Oilwell Varco from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 292.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $4,268,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.