Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $362.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.02. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

